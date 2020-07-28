Music of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m sorry, it won’t happen again – JMJ apologises to ‘furious’ Wiyaala

Music producer JMJ

Music producer JMJ says if Wiyaala has an issue with his decision to applaud her for raising the flag of Ghana high internationally, he so apologises.



The musician had in a video clip expressed discontentment over some comments JMJ made on Bryt TV as well as Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo’s submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum hosted by Abrantepa.



JMJ had been quoted to have said that “During the time of Kaakie I am sure you guys saw how active she was with her A-game and changing the scene so quickly. Same was MzVee and Ebony (of blessed memory) when they hopped on too – these 3 females directed all the traffic to their corner and gave us hits back to back nonstop.



“We can hardly see any female in that same light as them. Shouts to Wiyaala who is doing well out there, she could be an exception but the rest are still not there yet for me.”



On the Bloggers’ Forum show, the panelists discussed whether or not JMJ’s assertion is factual.



Although Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo acknowledged the success chalked by Wiyaala in the music industry, he mentioned that JMJ’s comparison of Wiyaala’s progress with other Ghanaian female artistes is weak because she focuses on the international market.



The astute entertainment critic argued that the likes of Wendy Shay Sista Afia, Cina Soul, Adina have performed tremendously hence JMJ’s argument is flawed.



“In Ghana, Wiyalaa is not out there and you and I know that for some years, she and her handlers decided that we are leaving this space for you people. Our target is the international market where we get to perform at festivals. So I’m confused about JMJ’s shout outs to Wiyaala,” he told host Abrantepa.



“You’re shouting out Wiyaala who is not even paying attention to what is transpiring in our setting. Her focus is out there and you’re also telling us that the scene within our space is down… So the correlation is weak,” he added.







A day after the show was published, Wiyaala recorded a video of herself launching scathing attack on JMJ and Asamoah-Baidoo.



“This message is going to industry players especially those who do the blogging criticising or whatever. JMJ, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and all your whatever, if I don’t really count in this industry and I have never been counted as part of this industry, then don’t discuss me when you’re talking about showbiz in Ghana,” she fumed.



Wiyaala continued: “You can’t always mention my name and turn around and say ‘shouts to Wiyaala but she doesn’t count because she and manager are just concentrating abroad doing international stuff…”



The issue has generated controversy with a section of the public suggesting that Wiyaala goofed with her response.



Reacting to the development on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Tuesday, JMJ expressed utmost shock over Wiyaala’s outburst. According to him, he never disrespected Wiyaala’s brand; hence did not expect the musician to roar.



He said: “The only time I mentioned Wiyaala’s name on air was when I was giving praises to her. And you know the funny thing about the whole video? Amongst all the female artistes in Ghana, the most revered, the one that pundits don’t even say anything ugly about her is that girl. So, the energy she came out with saying that, it’s as though she’s been having a lot this but I can’t even remember a publication that disrespected Wiyaala.



“The only time I mentioned her was when I was praising her so I was shocked to see her video coming on such a wild outburst on me,” he reiterated.



“So, I asked myself, was it that it was wrong I said ‘but for the likes of Wiyaala who is doing well out there?’ if I was wrong that she’s doing well out there, then I’m sorry, it won’t happy again.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.