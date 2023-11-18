I'm sorry for the lies - EL apologises to fans

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper EL has apologized to his fans for lying to them about facing difficulties in the past. This comes after the 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner had publicly confessed to lying.



Recall that in April 2023, he mentioned in an interview with 3Music TV that he had worked as a food courier in the United States. However, later in September, EL confessed in an interview on Hitz FM that he only said that for clout.



Still not done with his confession, EL took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on November 16, 2023, to express his regret and apologize to his fans. He also promised not to pull such stunts again.



"Done a lot of things but one thing I’m really sorry about is lying to my fans on that interview. Love My Eliens too much and y’all didn’t deserve it. No more stunts I promise," he shared.



His post was met with positive reactions from fans, with many forgiving him for his errors and some others asking him to apologize with a song.



Check the tweet below





Done a lot of things but One thing I’m really sorry about is lying to my fans on that interview



Love My Eliens too much and yall didn’t deserve it



No more stunts I promise



❤️???? — Mr.Original ???? (@ELgh_) November 16, 2023

ID/