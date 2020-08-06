Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

'I'm sorry' - Tracy Boakye apologizes to fans

play videoTracy Boakye

After ranting and spitting venom at Mzbel, actress Tracy Boakye has finally come out to apologize to her fans and followers for disrespecting them in the manner she did in her live videos.



In an instagram live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com,the mother of two said she has really reflected and thought of her action and accepts she went too far, and for that reason she pleads for forgiveness.



She asserted, many people are disappointed at her because of what she did and further explained that her action is as a result of bottling up alot of provocation by Mzbel hence her rant but all she can say to those who felt disappointed at her, is that she is deeply sorry and has cease fire.



However, she refused apologising to Mzbel and added that she still maintains her shots fired at her.



