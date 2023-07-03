I'm shocked Sarkodie's ‘Try Me' song to Yvonne Nelson is played on TV - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Renowned Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has expressed shock at the airing of ‘Try Me’ released by Sarkodie on television.



Speaking on Accra-based UTV, the Barack Obama hitmaker expressed concerns about the content of the song, describing it as vulgar, and childish.



The comments by Blakk Rasta come on the back of the airing of the ‘Try me’ song by the Accra-based television station.



The song which happens to be Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson after he was indicted in her book titled ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, contained some explicit words.



He criticised Sarkodie and the song for its explicit content and questioned the decision to air it on national television, emphasizing the potential negative influence it may have on the younger generation.



“I am really shocked this song is being played on TV. Vulgarity, immaturity, childishness, 3ye ya paa to wit [its hurtful]. Because this thing is going to come online for them to watch. You can get access to this, you can say it's night so I will air it, but the daytime it’s vulgar,” he said.



In responding to the hostess’ justification for airing the song on TV, Blakk Rasta said it gives the song a wider reach.



“if you ask me that, you are trying to endorse the fact that you are giving it milage. Maybe on his platform, only people will watch but a huge fat programme like this, you’ve given it more mileage," he said.



"I thought that there will be a clean version. What you played is the dirty version,” he added.



Some days after Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, Sarkodie released a song to respond to claims made in the book against him.







