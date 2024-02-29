I’m ready to embark on another sing-a-thon attempt if Ghanaians want me to - Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian who aspired to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon, has said that she is ready to make another attempt if the public wants her to do so.



She stated that her initial sing-a-thon failure did not discourage her; however, if the public wants her to make another attempt, and with the approval of her husband and management team, she is ready to give it another try.



“If Ghanaians would ever want me to do this [sing-a-thon attempt] again, with the permission of my management and husband, I am ready to do it,” she said while speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Afua Asantewaa further expressed her utmost appreciation to Ghanaians for their unflinching support during her sing-a-thon attempt at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.



She refuted the assertion that Ghanaians do not support their own.



“I am proof that Ghanaians support their own, looking at how they rallied behind me during the sing-a-thon. I will forever be grateful for the support of Ghanaians. Some ladies stayed at the venue throughout the period. I don’t know how they bathed or survived. It was amazing,” she said.



Guinness Word Records, through its official social media handle, announced that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful.



This was after a tweep had tweeted at the organisation inquiring about the outcome after Afua Asantewaa's statement that she had paid $750 to expedite action.



“Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.



"The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the tweet from GWR said.



The news was met with mixed reactions from the public as some individuals expressed their disappointment in Afua Asantewaa for not relaying the outcome of her sing-a-thon attempt earlier until Guinness World Records made the announcement.



Certain individuals in the public, convinced that Asantewaa intentionally refrained from disclosing her unsuccessful attempt, believe her decision to withhold this information, despite the substantial support she received from Ghanaians, constitutes an act of dishonesty.



About the sing-a-thon



On December 24, Asantewaa embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. She was the toast of December in GH as she sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes. She initially planned to end on 27th December; however, after consultation with her team, she decided to sing continuously for five days.



The event which took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, saw thousands in attendance in their bid to support her and be part of history.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah also thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



The commentaries were overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.



Why Asantewaa was disqualified



In a response to an email by JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie probing into the disqualification, the entity stated that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful because the guidelines around rest break timings were not met.



In the statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, spotted by GhanaWeb, it was established that these are standard rules that couldn’t have been overlooked.



“Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement contained.



Watch the video below





