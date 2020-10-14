Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I’m ready to do a campaign song for Akufo-Addo if he requests – Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene

‘Open Gate’ hitmaker, Kuami Eugene born Eugene Kwame Marfo has disclosed to Cape Coast-based Kastle FM that he’s not ready to do a campaign song for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because that’s not his lane.



Speaking with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the VGMA 2020 Artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene however made it clear that should the President request a campaign song from him, he’ll gladly oblige to do it.



He remarked" “No I won’t drop any campaign song for Nana Akufo-Addo. I’m concentrating on my job for now so Nana Addo should also work hard for the upcoming election."



“I believe everyone should be in their lane so I don’t feel i must leave what I’m doing to join what someone else is doing.”



He added that: “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is my president so if he should invite me and request that I do a campaign song for him why not I will gladly oblige to do so.”



As we get closer to the December 7 polls, a lot of musicians are making their campaign songs ready for either NPP or NDC but most of their composition is meant to make money from the politicians.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.