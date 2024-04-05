I’m ready to accept any political appointment - Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has said that he is willing to accept a political appointment when he is given the opportunity to serve the country in any capacity.



He explained that if the area he is assigned aligns with his expertise, he will accept such a role.



He added that he is committed to serving the country at any time and will work assiduously to ensure the nation's development and improve its fortunes.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, David Osei expressed his willingness to accept a political appointment when the opportunity arises.



“If I am given an appointment and I feel like I have the know-how and expertise, why not? I am ready to work in any area where I will be placed; it is all about service,” he said.



Prince David Osei is known for his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has defended the government on several occasions when quizzed about the state of the country.



In a recent interview, he stated that the government cannot be blamed for the power outage (dumsor) because of the equipment involved in the operation of electricity.



It remains to be seen whether the future NPP government will give him an appointment following his support for the party.



