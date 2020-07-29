Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

I’m obsessed with Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s music video - Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari has watched the leaked music video for Shatta Wale and Beyoncé collaboration ‘a million times’.

Beyoncé’s collaboration with the dancehall star, titled “Already”, allegedly has a music video and it’s been making rounds on social media for weeks.



The video which is said to be part of “Black is King” visual album directed and produced by Beyoncé is set to premiere on July 31 but somehow got leaked.



Reacting to the leaked video, Nadia Buari has said she has watched it a million times and obsessed with the visual.

The multiple award-winning actress made the revelation through an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 28.



She shared a snippet of the video on her page with the caption: “I’m I the only one obsessed with this video?!... Damn. Watched it a million times.”

