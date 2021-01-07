Entertainment of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I’m now a head pastor at one of Obofuor’s churches - Perpetual Didier reveals

Gospel singer, Perpetual Didier

Gospel singer, Perpetual Didier, around May last year, came out to say that per what she has experienced from Reverend Obofuor, she can boldly say that he is a true man of God and not an idol worshipper as some Ghanaians say.



It looks like there has been some development since then, as she has now broadcasted that she is currently a head pastor at one of the Koforidua branches of the popular Reverend’s churches.



Interviewed on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, she explained to host, DJ Advicer how it all came about.



“It all started during lockdown when he started to have his church service on television to keep people going through those hard times. I went to his end one day and he told me about the virtual service he had started. I also have that divine talent which I believed I could use to help the program so when he told me about it, I just had to support with my musical talent and that is where it started”.



Perpetual recalled that she used to sing for Rev. Obofuor during his virtual church services and it was just after lockdown that he told her that God had ordained her to be a pastor and thus, made her head pastor of one of his church branches at Koforidua.



Asked whether she makes good money from her new career, she replied that things are going well, and added, “The Bible says anyone who takes up God’s work has taken up a good job so definitely, I won’t be made to work for nothing”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.