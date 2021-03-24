I’m not underrated, Ghanaians have shown me enough love and support - Worlasi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: GistAfrica

Ghanaian Singer and Rapper, Worlasi has debunked public perceptions that he is underrated among his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry, saying Ghanaians have shown him enough love and support.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Okay FM, he revealed that he is never undervalued but only sees himself as an independent and fast-rising artiste whose craft is always compared to people who have solid teams.



“I mean so many people are helping me. Industry people are supporting me. From Hammer, Andy Dosty, Mzz Naa, Akosua Hanson, Sarkodie, E.L, like so many people have pushed me; plenty. I have done three or five songs with E.L. So like I have had massive support from industry people. I do not think I am underrated,” he said.



“I only feel that I am an indie artiste and so people try to compare my craft to people who have solid teams. And so I understand the perspective behind them saying that. Because on their phones and they’re only seeing the music and comparing the music and go like oh this is as good as this.



So why is this guy not going far? But you can’t expect to have the same results from one person who has one manager to someone who has a team”. he added.