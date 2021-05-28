‘I’m not the type that dates men on social media’ – Abena Korkor claims

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• According to Abena Korkor, she does not publish nude content on social media with the sole motive of enticing men



• She said most of the pictures she usually posts are for advertisements



• Abena Korkor said she likes to flaunt her naked self because she believes in body positivity



Contrary to popular assertions that she is fond of enticing men on social media by putting her private body parts on full display, Abena Korkor has stated that she has zero interests in any of such.



According to her, dating or enticing men on social media is one thing she’ll never do.



One can recall that the former TV3 presenter and social media influencer has in recent times been captured on several occasions releasing explicit videos and pictures for her fans on social media.



She was alleged to have even lost her working contract with TV3 due to such conducts and also subjected to public scrutiny by critics.



But to clarify her intent for posting such nude contents, Ms Korkor said;



“Most of the pictures I post on social media, I post for myself. Or sometimes it’s for an advertisement. I don’t do it for any man. I don’t date men on social media. I do stuff based on body positivity and nothing else. I’m just somebody who is confident in her body,” she stated in an interview with Delay.



Asked why she likes to portray sexuality, she added;



“I love sex and there’s nothing wrong with that. If I’m in a stable relationship or there’s someone in my life, it's an active week every now and then.”



Watch the video below



