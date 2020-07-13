Entertainment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: nsemwoha.com

I'm not the one who terminated your contract with Lynx – Edem replies Asem

Ghanaian raappers Edem and Asem

Last night, former Lynx Entertainment signee Asem set social media ablaze with a freestyle video he did, where he dissed all mainstream Ghanaian rappers. The video has received massive views after it was posted on twitter some hours ago.



Notable rappers he dissed in the freestyle include his long time foe, Sarkodie, Manifest, Medikal, Edem, Joey B among others. He ended the rap by declaring himself as the founder of whatever these rappers are doing currently.



As expected, Ayigbe Edem, has replied the ‘No more Kpayor’ hitmaker. Edem took to twitter and replied to the rapper, asking whether he was the one responsible for terminating Asem’s contract with Lynx entertainment.





He wrote; “So @AsemWORLD what I do u......… Ebi me terminate your lynx contract.....”



It is not known whether this is going to be all that Edem has as a reply to Asem or diss tracks will follow.





So @AsemWORLD what I do u ????????????????????????????????????????????????????...Ebi me terminate your lynx contract ???????????????????? — #MOODSWINGS (@iamedem) July 12, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.