Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Nicholas Fianklu, Contributor

I'm not ready to take the vaccine unless God reveals it to me - Selina Boateng

Gospel Musician Selina Boateng

Gospel Musician Selina Boateng states her position on the much talked about Vaccine Oxford/Astrazeneca which earlier arrived in the country on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Kotoka International Airport.



She expressed her opinion on the matter when the host of Maakye on Onua TV Afia Tagor quizzed her whether or not she would receive the vaccine, to the amazement of the host she said no unless God reveals it to her.



Ghana became the first less developed country to receive six hundred thousand dose of the vaccine from one of the world largest manufacturers of vaccine, serum institute of India.



Majority of Ghanaians have expressed their opinion on the vaccine since its arrival , whiles some say they are ready to be vaccinated others haven't expressed interest at all mainly citing it as the antics of the antichrist or the purported negative reactions it poses.



Selina Boateng is currently promoting her latest single "Nyame B?ko Amamo" which literally means the Lord will fight for you.



The song takes its roots from the Bible when God rescued the Israelites from all the afflictions they went through.



She further stated the song is to encourage every individual going through any form of hardship to be firm, courageous and have faith in the Lord because he is capable of doing everything.