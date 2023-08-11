I’m not ready to explain why I left the Highly Spiritual record label – Lasmid

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former signee of the Highly Spiritual music record label, Lasmid, has insisted that he is not ready to explain what exactly transpired between him and his former manager leading to his exit.



“I’m not ready to talk about what exactly happened”, Lasmid said in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



When pushed further, he stressed, “Nothing has happened and there is nothing behind his decision to part ways with the label.



Kaywa in an earlier interview expressed his disappointment in Lasmid saying,



“Someone like Lasmid, after investing and pushing to put him to the next level, he decided to leave. If I talk about the investment, you will know it really went deep. Lasmid is someone I really love a lot, so I personally tried to push him. Someone like Drew will even accuse me of using their money to push this guy, but I still went ahead because I knew the potential he had.”



According to the Highly Spiritual Music boss, after Lasmid’s song, “Friday Night” became a hit, he expressed his eagerness to renew their contract but the latter developed cold feet.



Kaywa said Lasmid had a change of mind and sought legal advice, which eventually led to what he described as outrageous demands and the further termination of their relationship.



Kaywa believes that Lasmid’s decision to leave the label was influenced by his association with other artistes who may have influenced his thinking and the perception that he had become too big for the label.