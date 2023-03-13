I’m not on the same level with Abronye DC, he is not even handsome – A Plus jabs

Entertainment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician and social commentator Kwame A Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has described the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC as an ugly man who does not deserve to be respected by him.



According to Kwame A Plus, he has respect for elderly people and has asked other Ghanaians to do the same, but for a character like Abronye, he has vowed never to let him go free anytime he insults him.



“If Abronye insults me, I will equally insult him. Jesus Christ insulted the Pharisees who were about 70, 80 and 90 years when Jesus himself was just 31 years old.



"Anyway, I have said we shouldn’t insult our elders so I’m trying to be nice. But if somebody like Abronye insults me, I will insult him equally, he is fully aware of whatever he does."



Kwame A Plus said this in an interview with Kumasi-based radio Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun.



A Plus stressed that Mr Kwame Baffoe does not come close to him in any way adding that he is an ugly person per his physical looks.



“I am on one level with Ghanaians but he is on a different level. He doesn’t come close to where I am, and he is not even handsome.” A Plus said.