I'm not married; I don't need a husband to be a complete woman - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has refuted claims by actor, Nana Tornado who alleged that she snatched her purported husband from another woman.



Afia dominated social media trends last week with the publication of photos and videos from what was made to believe was her marriage ceremony.



Close friends of Afia Schwar including Tracey Boakye took to Instagram to congratulate her in photos that captured her wearing a wedding band on her ring finger.



In her latest revelation, Afia has denied ever walking the aisle or being a second wife to the man who was identified as a traditional ruler by Nana Tornado.



Denying the rumours in a radio interview she said: "I am not married, I have said more than 70 times that marriage is not for me. I've got a successful career, and I've got well-mannered children. If I don't have a husband, it is enough."



Explaining the motive behind the photos that witnessed her rocking a kente and a wedding band she said: "I did a photoshoot, it's my 10th anniversary as the ambassador for orphans. My children were congratulating me based on that...now that am not married, can you go ask the idiot the man he claimed I snatched from his wife."



