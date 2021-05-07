I'm not hurt when my music director disciplines me - Ama Birago

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

In most music groups, members redraw themselves after they experience disciplinary issues with their leaders and music directors whilst others grab that opportunity to better themselves.



In some cases, most singers in a musical group see it as humbling whilst others who hate to be corrected quit to be in another.



A songstress by the name Ama Birago, a member of a gospel music group 'The Blood Crew' has disclosed how she feels when the music director disciplines her when she goes wrong during their rehearsal sessions.



In an exclusive interview with filmmaker 'Skbeatz Records' on his 'Behind The Scenes' video coverage, the beautiful singer opined that she is not perturbed when her music group leader, Nana Quophy rebukes her when she misbehaves at rehearsal.



For her, the experience of being disciplined by a leader helps sharpen one to learn and to be well developed in their craft.



When asked if she gets discouraged or embarrassed when disciplined or corrected at rehearsal she stated she's not, but rather it helps her to stay confused in the mission of the group.



"When I got the opportunity to be part of this amazing group, the Blood Crew, I realized it'd truly help me build. Being disciplined is for the well being of one's self and the group. So I'm never discouraged when I'm disciplined for a misconduct in the choir", she stressed.



On May 2, 2021, Kumasi-based gospel music group The Blood Crew celebrated their 5th anniversary at their annual music program The Blood Effects 2021.



The commemoration took place at Family Chapel International, Kumasi.



Patrons came in their numbers to witness and to be blessed by ministrations by the host (The Blood Crew), Kofi Owusu Peprah, Pas. Sammie Obeng-Poku, Daniel Owusu Ansah, Enuonyam and The 'Created2Worship' music group.



Publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records captured a 'Behind The Scenes' and exclusive interview video footage to share how the soundcheck, dress rehearsal, make up sessions and other preparations took place before the main program began at 5:30 pm.



In the video, members from the group shared how their years' experience with the crew has been for them so far.



