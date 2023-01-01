'I’m not done dealing with that useless individual’ – Daddy Lumba issues cryptic warning

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Ghanaian highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, has issued a stern warning to his detractor.



This comes after the release of his latest track titled ‘Ofon Na 3di As3m fo’, a purported diss track that went viral on December 24, 2022.



Fans and music lovers have since been trying to analyze and unravel whom the lyrics of that particular song were directed at.



But speaking in an interview on DL FM, Daddy Lumba said what he did with the song is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’.



Unclear who he was referring to, the highlife singer said; “That useless individual who is misbehaving, we are not done dealing with him.”



He, however, thanked his fans for showing him immense love following the release of his latest song.



“I thank everybody. What I would say before leaving here is that, may Good bless our country Ghana you have showed me true love. If thousands hate me, I know that thousands also love me.”







