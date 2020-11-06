Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I’m not doing music to impress critics - Kuami Eugene

Reigning artiste of the year, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly referred to as ‘Kuami Eugene’

Reigning artiste of the year, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly referred to as ‘Kuami Eugene’ in the music industry has affirmed that he is not doing music to please critics.



In an exclusive interview with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9 FM, he said, "critics just add up to the noise” and that he is too focused on the positives vibes than the negatives.



According to him, he is paying no attention to what the critics and naysayers have to say about him because it is their opinion. And believes they should feel free to share their opinions and views about him because it does not affect or bother him.



“I want to impress those who support and like what I do but still thank you to those who keep talking about me God bless you”, he said.



He also told DJ Advicer, “I keep working hard regardless of how God has blessed me because I want my mother to enjoy”.



What they do not know is the negatives normally helps me to trend. Through the trends, I get more followers after which I can focus on the positive aspect to make everything good and better.



The “Rockstar” as he calls himself is out with a new album titled Son of Africa. Through the album, he seeks to relate with his fans better.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.