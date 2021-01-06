Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’m not an opportunist for marrying a ‘Sugar Mummy’ – Keche Andrew

Musician Keche Andrew and wife Joana

Prolific music artiste, Andrew Cudjoe known in showbiz as Keche Andrew has reacted to those who suggest that he’s an opportunist for marrying his record label boss, Joana Gyan.



Many are those who contend that Keche Andrew married a businesswoman who is older and richer than him what is commonly referred to ‘Sugar Mummy’ because of the strings attached, however, he claims such comments don’t bother him at all.



“I’m not disturbed by those who say that I’m an opportunist for marrying the CEO of the record label that signed us. Everyone has different ways in which they came onto this earth,” he told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“In fact, whatever people say outside doesn’t hit me at all because you know why? In their homes, they have their own problems and I’m living my life for my own self. And then when I started with my wife, nobody was aware,” he stated on Kastle FM.



He said on Kastle Entertainment Show that “They knew Keche but nobody knew that I was even dating her way back and people didn’t know her. So I’m the one who has married and after marrying they’ve now gotten to know my wife and now they’re saying whatever they want".



When Keche Andrew was asked by Amansan Krakye what he makes of those who claim he’s an opportunist, he said such statements are only made by those who have nothing better to do with their lives.



“I don’t care because how I started with my wife, nobody knows. So if someone is standing somewhere saying I’m an opportunist I pity that person. Because those people must think about themselves rather,” he added.



He concluded “Maybe such people are even broke and after making such statements they would be going to look for money to go buy some gari to eat. Maybe that person is now looking for money to go buy food but I might have eaten some good food and relaxing safely in my apartment. I’m living my life so, in fact, it doesn’t even hit me at all.” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.