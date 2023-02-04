I’m not an Asakaa boy - Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar, has revealed that he has no alliance with the Kumasi based Asakaa boys.



Talking about how he found himself with them from the beginning of their career, he noted that he is not an originator of the Asakaa group but put in work for the group to be where they are today.



“It goes way back to when I was in Kumasi. I put a lot of work in for that movement to be recognized like it is now but that is an untold story because I wasn’t known when it all started. Only a few of the people in Kumasi know the impact we put in the culture,” he told Akua Sika on Happy 98.9FM’s Happy Evening Drive.



He disclosed that before now, he had songs that were known as street anthems and were hit songs only in Kumasi when he used to go perform at shows.



“I just added my voice to the movement because it was something I was happy about because I’m from Kumasi, and it was a big moment for us so I needed to add my voice to it. I’m not an Asakaa boy but I’ve influenced that culture in one way or the other,” he emphasized.



He revealed that, he would prefer not to be tagged as an Asakaa boy because he is way more than that and can-do way more than an Asakaa boy.



Speaking on the kind of relationship he has currently with the Asakaa boys, he disclosed that he is cool with them and have no issues whatsoever with any of them.



Kofi Jamar is best known for his hit song ‘Ekorso’ which evolved from the viral Kumerica/ Asaskaa trend.