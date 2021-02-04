Entertainment of Thursday, 4 February 2021

I'm not a controversial person; I only wanted Ghanaians to feel my pains - Ogidi Brown

Highlife musician popularly known in showbiz circles as Ogidi Brown has revealed that whatever happened between himself, Fameye, and his signee Cryme Officer was not for fame.



The CEO of OGB music made this known in an interview with Edward Blagogee of Blagogee.com as he affirmed that he just seeks justice but not fame.



Mr. Brown in the interview advised that though upcoming artistes might have the talent, they need money to push their brands.



The “Favour Us” hitmaker also advised any upcoming artists signed onto any record label must understand that patience is key and it’s good to leave a record label with a good name than a bad reputation.



When asked about his take about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s closure of pub, nightclub, beaches et al., he averred that what the President did was the right thing.



Though he commended the government for putting measures in place, he reiterated that some leaders must also be blamed for the rising number of cases.



He continued that, “In Italy last year 2020 when you sit behind your television set you realise the number of deaths recorded when watching the news”.



"We Ghanaians must come to the realization that COVID-19 is here to stay like any other deadly diseases affecting many lives and we [Ghanaians] must make sure they take their safety precaution very seriously because COVID-19 is real," he said.



