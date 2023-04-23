I'm nobody without my Twitter verification - BB Naija's Tacha cries out to Elon Musk

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Reality TV star, Tacha, has taken to social media to cry over the removal of her verification badge on Twitter.



The Big Brother star in an audio shared on her Twitter page pleaded with Elon Musk, the CEO of the micro-blogging platform, to restore her badge as she is nothing without it.



She noted that she will not be able to eat, breathe or sleep without the badge present on her Twitter page.



Tacha said; "Oh my God, how am I going to eat, how am I going to feed oh my God. How am I going to live? Elon Musk I need my verification badge, please. I'm nobody without my verification, please. I need it back. I can't breathe, I can't eat, I can't sleep. Elon Musk!"



Meanwhile, checks reveal that Tacha's verification badge has been restored.



However, it is unclear whether she paid the $8 charge or it was willingly restored by Ellon Musk.