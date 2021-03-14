Entertainment of Sunday, 14 March 2021

‘I’m married to a public figure; I do what wives of public figures do’ – Gifty Adorye reacts to liposuction rumours

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye popularly known as ‘Empress Gifty’ has asked critics who seem ‘bitter’ about her lifestyle to stay out of her business.



Wearing red hair and a body-hugging dress that revealed all her curves after an alleged liposuction, Gifty became the center of attraction after she stormed the studios of Peace FM to surprise radio presenter Akwasi Aboagye who was celebrating his birthday.



Causing a stir with her ‘new banging body’, questions about her looks were thrown at her from all angles from the ‘Entertainment Review’ show panelists who were present at that time.



But ‘tight-lipped’ Gifty insisted that she is only answerable to her husband and as such issues relating to her body should not be anyone’s headache.



In an attempt to seek clarification once and for all, Akwasi Aboagye gathered momentum and asked the gospel singer whether she has undergone plastic surgery and this is what she had to say:



“I’m married to a public figure so I’m supposed to do what wives of public figures do to maintain our image. The rightful owner of my body from head to toe is my husband. And as such I don’t think I’d have to say it for everybody to know if I’ve gone through plastic surgery or not.



“There are a lot of pressing issues in this country that needs attention and my body is not one of those. As for that question, I am not prepared to answer it,” she added.



Meanwhile, many have expressed disappointment at Gifty Adorye after recent videos and pictures of her ‘new body curves’ which somewhat looks like a product of liposuction flooded social media.



Gifty is married to Mr. Hopeson Adorye, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party who contested for the Kpone-Katamanso parliamentary seat during the 2020 general elections.



