I’m in a less stressful relationship with a new partner abroad – Funny Face’s baby mama

Funny Face’s Baby Mama, Vanessa, has opened up on her current relationship with her partner who lives abroad.



According to Vanessa, whose relationship with Funny face ended about four years ago, her current relationship has given her the utmost peace of mind she has always craved.



She said the distance barrier between them has saved her from unnecessary insecurities likely to pop up from misunderstandings surrounding her acting career, among others.



Vanessa, a mother of four (a set of five-year-old twins, and two other girls), said, a long-distance relationship is what’s best for her, considering her current circumstance.



Disclosing the new development in an interview with Zionfelix, Vanessa said, “If I tell you I am not dating, it’s a lie. I am currently dating but the person isn’t here. He is abroad. For everyone in my situation right now, being in a long-distance relationship is the best.



"Just look at the sort of work I do and the kids involved. If I am dating someone, he can’t sleep in my house and I can’t also sleep in his house because of the kids."



Touching on rumors that she is promiscuous and can’t keep a relationship, Vanessa established, “I don’t double date. I am a one-man-woman. The only people I care about are my mom and kids. I don’t care about any other person people talk about. I just do things I make sure is not affecting my mom or kids in anyway.



Vanessa’s disclosure of her relationship status comes on the back of Funny Face’s latest act of soliciting support to cater to their children.



Funny Face, in a social media post, explained that for the past four years, he has not been able to see his children, who currently live with their mum, because of his financial constraints.



The comedian said although he has been working hard, he has not been able to make ends meet after being “ungrateful’ to people who once held him up.



