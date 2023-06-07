I'm in America to help Ayisha Modi release Hajia4Reall - Afia Schwarzenegger teases

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Renowned Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has announced her presence in the United States while shedding light on her purpose there.



In a recent Instagram video, Afia Schwarzenegger shared her arrival in the United States, emphasizing her intention to assist Ghanaian entrepreneur Ayisha Modi in securing the release of Hajia4Reall. Hajia4Reall had been accused of participating in a romantic scam amounting to $2 million.



"I am delighted to announce my arrival in the United States this morning at 7:00 a.m., accompanied by a can of Henikin," she cheerfully declared.



Acknowledging the inevitable curiosity surrounding her visit, Afia wasted no time in addressing the burning question on everyone's minds.



"Now that I'm here, you're probably wondering why I am in America. Well, I'm here to lend a helping hand to Ayisha Modi in her efforts to free Hajia4Reall from jail," she teased mischievously.



The news of Hajia4Reall's arrest and subsequent extradition had made headlines on Monday, May 15, 2023.



According to reports, Hajia4Reall had appeared in Manhattan federal court to face charges related to her alleged involvement in a series of schemes targeting vulnerable individuals living alone.



Although Hajia4Reall was expected to secure her release in the upcoming days by posting a substantial $500,000 bond, certain conditions would accompany her release.



She would be required to wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor, ensuring her whereabouts could be monitored at all times.





