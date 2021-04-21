I’m honoured to be part of this year’s Afro Pfingsten festival -Yaa Yaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Highlife and Afro-Pop musician, songwriter and performer Yaa Yaa, known in real life as Bertha Bridget Kankam has expressed her delight for being a part of the chosen few to perform at this year’s Swiss Afro Pfingsten Festival to celebrate Africa music around the world.



The award-winning artiste expressed her delight at the launch in Accra to announce the musicians selected from Ghana to perform at the Afro Pfingsten Festival, which will be held virtually at the Bader’s Cultural Center in Accra.



The legendary Swiss Afro Pfingsten Festival is the largest Africa event in Switzerland and one of the ten largest in the world, which began in 1990. The festival features live performances with a special spotlight on African culture and Black music.



The coordinator of this year’s festival has disclosed the selection of three Ghanaian artistes such as the melodious songstress Yaa Yaa, the African Lioness Wiyaala, and the “Heaven there’s no beer” hitmaker Atongo Zimba to grace the festival with their live music performances.



Reacting to the news at the launch, the “Dumb Drum” singer said, “when it happened I said: wow, this is definitely the time to meet a good friend and also be a part of the platform that pushes our culture, what we do and our music”.



“If you look at artistes like myself, Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba, apart from the music, our fashion statements also sell Ghana, so it goes beyond music”. And I’m really honoured to be part of the musicians performing at the festival”.



On his part, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder urged the participating artistes to give their best performances at the virtual festival.



Mr. Ananda Geissberger, the festival coordinator said, “for Swiss citizens, it is a huge benefit to see the richness in culture, it’s a mixture between famous artistes who can bring the people and then to bring like newcomers, especially for me, this is the greatest thing, to bring new artiste to give them a platform”.



He added that the artistes selected are to deliver performances, not just “press a button” and start miming to whatever is playing, that’s the reason the three were chosen.