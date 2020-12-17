Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm happy with how the elections went - Socrate Safo

Movie Producer, Socrate Safo has expressed concerns over the loss of Parliamentary seats by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections,



The NPP lost about thirty-two Parliamentary seats.



It was a very close Parliamentary contest on Monday, December 7 as the NPP won 137 seats whereas the opposition National Democratic Congress claimed 136 seats summing it up to 273 out of 275 constituencies.



The results of one constituency, Sene West, are still in contention with both parties hoping to win the seat.



Speaking to host Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's ''Best Entertainment'', Socrate Safo was happy about the election outcome.



He argued that the NPP Parliamentary candidates, some of whom are sitting Members of Parliament, were punished by the Ghanaian electorates because of the local politics at their constituencies.



According to him, the action by Ghanaians is a testimony that Ghana's democracy has matured.



" . . the electorates voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo due to good policies, paramountly his free Senior High School policy but showed the Parliamentary candidates red card to teach them a great lesson," he stated.





