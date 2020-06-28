Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m happy Bishop Nyarko has been honored – Nollywood’s Emmanuel France

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s funeral was held yesterday, June 27, 2020 and was attended by both local and international actors, artistes, and celebrities.



Emmanuel France, a Nollywood veteran actor also graced the occasion to pay his last respect and homage to Bishop Bernard Nyarko.



According to Emmanuel France, he was pleased with how the funeral unfolded. He hoped Bishop Nyarko got this type of honor when he was alive because he was a great man and well-deserving of honour.



He concluded by saying, “I hope the government will see the impact the industry is doing to this country so that they encourage the film industry the more”.



Watch the video below:



