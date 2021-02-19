Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

I'm going to move permanently to Ghana - Stevie Wonder

Singer, Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder, legendary visually impaired singer and pianist has hinted that he will soon relocate to Ghana.



Speaking on Oprah Winfrey's show, 'The Oprah Conversation’, he emphatically stated that he did not want his descendants to have to deal with racial injustice.



“I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana,” he told Oprah. “I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana,” he said.



“Because I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children’s have to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of sh*t is that?” the singer quizzed.



Stevie Wonder further stated that he wanted the world to become a better place where hate does not exist anymore.



“I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want,” he said.



Watch video below:



