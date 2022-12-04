I'm glad to have started Black Stars theme songs for World Cup- Akwaboah insists

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah, a singer-songwriter and producer has lauded himself for his Black Stars theme song titled 'Bring Back the Love.'



The song which was released in September 2022, was in support of Ghana’s participation at the FIFA World Cup and also for tournaments beyond the World Cup.



Ahead of the competition, a lot of musicians including Kweku Flick, King Promise and Nacee released theme songs to cheer the Black Stars at the football mundial.



However, legendary musician, Samini who later also released a song criticized the song by King Promise and labelled it as whack whilst praising Kweku Flick for his version.



After the Black Stars got eliminated from the competition by Uruguay, Akwaboah wrote on Facebook that he’s glad to have started the release of theme songs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“Job is done. I’m glad I started this..and I’m glad I supported you through it all.. well-done #blackstars."