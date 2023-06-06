'I’m getting tired of this whole thing' – Yul Edochie to second wife

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has left his followers confused after sharing a video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, “having an argument” in their home.



In the video shared on his Facebook page, the couple could be heard arguing over a friend who borrowed Yul’s car, had an accident while driving it, and did not inform the actor about it.



The 8-minute-long video shows just Judy’s face alone but Yul can be heard in the background airing his displeasure about the situation.



While their argument seemed heated, Judy was fixated on her phone, a situation which compelled Yul to scream out of displeasure.



Sharing the video on his official Facebook page, Yul wrote,



“I don’t understand why I cannot talk to Judy and she’ll listen to me.I’m getting tired of this whole thing. I found this video she made and I had to post it.”



However, some netizens believe the couple was just acting.



A couple of days ago, Popular aphrodisiac expert, Jaruma made a startling allegation against Judy Austin.



Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial businesswoman alleged that Judy “cooked” her husband, Yul, in a pot.



Jaruma shared a video in which she is seen stirring a black substance in a large pot. As she stirs, she claims that actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy, cooked him in the pot.



“You see this very big pot? This is the pot Judy Austin used to cook Yul Edochie. She put him in a bottle and swallowed him,” she said.



