I'm getting fresher everyday' - Yul Edochie gushes over himself

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has drooled over his looks in a new photo shared on his Instagram page.



The father of five, who has since faced criticisms on social media for marrying a second wife, showered himself with praises.



He has praised himself for maintaining his looks and looking evergreen despite the country's stress and the many trolls he had encountered in recent times.



Yul however, urged his fans and followers to never give up on the ongoing crisis in the country rather they should persevere and work hard.



He wrote: “What’s happening? I seem to be getting fresher everyday. Happy new month ladies and gentlemen. Don’t let the current situation of our country break you. Never give up. Believe. Do the much you can wherever you find yourself. Nigeria will get better.”



See reactions that trailed his post



judyaustin_lovers: "Happy New month Odogwu 1 Yul-Edochie ????????????????"



blovd_empire: "Go and worry about your family first before you go dey advise us what to be worried about and what not"



clara_ernest69: "Freshest Mr???? Our Judy is really taking care of you ♥️ God bless you both for me ????????❤️"



_sara_bernie_: "We’re not worried about Nigeria much. We’re worried about May. Bcoz not everyone can stand your wicked act????"



angel_igwebuike: "Don't do what you will regret tomorrow. All glitterings are not gold."



kaboggozamayi: "Coming from a man who can't manage his home"





