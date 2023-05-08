'I’m focusing on building my mansion, apartments and not awards' – Strongman

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, has established that he is more focused on working on his properties than award schemes in Ghana.



The Rapper who was responding to a troll who questioned his failure to win an award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards said he is focused on building his mansion and apartments.



To him, awards do not move him and his focus had always been to do better for himself and his family.



The social media user said, “The way things are going unless Otumfuor creates an award for Strongman before man will win something in his career. Buokrom Meek Mill has been doing music since 2013 and doesn’t even have coffee cup. Music isn’t about “me rap” and “me punch” only”.



In response, Strongman said, “Bro I have won a lot in my career ok Man is building a mansion and an apartment at the same time so if you want to tease me with awards I will just be laughing too After 2yrs wen u come Ksi u can come stay here for a yr menua Wanim s3 at3ky3”.



