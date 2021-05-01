‘I’m dying to work with Skepta’ – Camidoh reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Ghanaian afrobeats musician, Camidoh, has disclosed his dreams of working with UK-based Nigerian rapper, Skepta.



Narrating his obsession with the rapper, Camidoh says he cannot wait to establish a working relationship with him.



“I have a huge fanbase in the U.K and I want to tap into that. I really look forward to working with Skepta and I have started working towards that already. I did something nice with Eugy and I hope that will somewhat open the door to meeting Skepta. I want to sing some sleek hook and beautiful for Skepta,” he told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment



“That doesn’t mean I won’t work with Ghanaian musicians. I’m looking forward to a lot of collaborations with them,” he added.



It can be recalled that Skepta, sometime in March 2021 hinted of plans to quit recording music with immediate effect.



“Any verses of mine you hear this year were all recorded last year…I’ve stopped recording 2021.” He wrote on Twitter.



