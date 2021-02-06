Music of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

I'm doing music to make Duke Banson proud - AK Songstress

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, AK Songstress

Dancehall artiste AK Songstress says her main motivation for doing music is to make the Chief Executive Officer of Paradise Entertainment, Duke Banson who doubles as her manager, proud.



Paradise Entertainment has handled female artistes such as Mzbel, Mimi Divalish, Efya, Sala among others who have over the period applauded the management for its stance and policies.



Speaking in an interview on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on Okay FM, AK Songstress disclosed that, the commitment level of Duke Banson towards her brand over the years has been exceptional as compared to other management.



To her, though in every business there are challenges one can’t lose sight of, Duke Banson's continuous belief in her talent has developed in making her weakness become minor.



"Not everything is money, I've had such offers before - people inbox me almost every single day about managing me, sometimes even his own people do same but I've always said that my relationship with him is based on trust, moreover he has moved all out to manage me so I respect that. Many come with their own motives, some with sexual pleasures among other things. All those approaches, I see it as trying to ripe what you've not sowed."



She added, "All the music that I do, I do it because I'm a good artiste and mainly to be successful for my boss Duke Banson to be proud of me because he has always believed in me. If I become the hottest female artiste in Ghana and beyond, yes I'll be proud of myself but I'm doing it for my boss to be proud of me. All those who have doubted his investment in me, I want to prove them wrong that, he's not stupid - he is one of the most successful men in Ghana's entertainment history so he is not stupid to invest his money in me"