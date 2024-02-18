I’m disappointed that Osafo-Maafo failed to counsel Akufo-Addo properly - Vim Lady

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim Lady has expressed her disappointment in Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo for what she described as a failure to counsel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo properly.



According to her, she expected Yaw Osafo-Maafo to be counselling Akufo-Addo appropriately when it comes to issues about national development and his public utterances.



During an Instagram live session observed by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady strongly criticized Akufo-Addo for his public statement asserting that he did not initiate developmental projects in Ekumfi due to the constituency's failure to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate in that region.



“I think the president is not working hard enough because those close to him are not telling him the truth. One of my biggest disappointments is Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



"You are one of the people the president respects, so, you should call him to order when the need be... Why should he tell people [of Ekumfi] that he is not developing their area because they didn't vote for his candidate? That shouldn’t be the case,” she said.



Background



President Akufo-Addo in January made news headlines following comments he passed when chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi, a community in the Central Region of Ghana, called on him at the presidency.



Akufo-Addo told the chiefs and leaders of Ekumfi that he turned a blind eye to their developmental needs because they voted out the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the area during the 2020 general elections.



The president indicated that he was angry at the people of Ekumfi for voting out the then NPP MP, Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe. He said he made Codjoe the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, all in an attempt for the legislator to be able to help his people only for them to vote him out.



“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a deputy minister so that he would also help you but it didn’t stay long, you voted him out in the last elections and this is one of the reasons I did not pay attention to development in your area. I have to be honest with you but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it,” he said.



Akufo-Addo's comment was met with vehement criticism by the public chastising him for speaking in that manner as the leader of the country.



Watch the video below





SB/BB