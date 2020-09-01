Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: 3 News

I’m determined to do more - Kuami Eugene

Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene

The newly crowned Artiste of the Year, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene in the showbiz industry, has rated himself 75 per cent.



He said he worked extra hard last year, a situation that resulted in his crowning as the Artiste of the Year in the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Speaking on 3FM‘s Urban Blend Monday, August 31, he said his album which made him win the award fared very well on the market.



He also said: “I will give myself 75% to 85% on my debut album, Rockstar, which made me win the Artiste of the Year also becoming album of the year, also getting 1 million streams on Boomplay so at least I have done well”.



Kuami Eugene warded off stiff competition from the likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton, and Medikal to emerge the Artiste of the Year.

