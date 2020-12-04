Movies of Friday, 4 December 2020

'I'm cool with Dumelo’ – Kalybos replies critics

Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo (L) and Kalybos (R)

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Richard Kweku Asante popularly known as Kalybos has said that he and his fellow actor John Dumelo who is contesting in the December 7 election as parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not have scores to settle.



On Wednesday, December 2, some actors from the Ghana Movie Industry including Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Bismark the joke among others went to Ayawaso West Wougon to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency Lydia Alhassan where.



Some have said that Dumelo should be supported by his fellow actors.



But Kalybos in a post on social media said:



“letter to all fellow Ghanaians. I think it is about time our school system start to teach us what democracy is and what opinions are. We are all made individually to make different choices and that does not mean an opinion of “A” is an enemy to “B”. We tend to forget the rules of Life and Living it and rather make enemies for ourselves we never wanted and that breeds what we call hypocrites.



He added that “For your information, John Dumelo and I are cool and we are not determined enemies. So stop creating room for that because he knows what democracy and friendship is. Meaning we disagree to agree based on your opinion.



“Myself with some colleagues went to Ayawaso West Wougon, Ablekuma North, and James Town to campaign for our beloved Party NPP and our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Why campaign against whiles you can campaign for.”



He wished John Dumelo the best of luck in the upcoming election.



“To John Dumelo, I wish you all the best in this election and always know #idey4u but you are in the other side."





