I'm brutally honest; it's not easy to be a celebrity - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall turned Afrobeats star Shatta Wale has opened up about his struggles as a celebrity in Ghana and how he copes with it.



Speaking in an interview with the BBC aired on October 28, he expressed his desire to be honest and real with people.



Comparing his experiences in Ghana and the UK, Shatta Wale expressed his desire to feel normal when offstage, he added that traveling to places like London allows him to experience such freedom as he can't move freely in Ghana.



“I think I'm brutally honest; I want to be honest with people; I want to be real with people. When I'm off stage, I want to feel like a normal human so actually coming here to London is giving me that feeling because when I'm in Ghana, I can't go to places," he said.



The musician also discussed how his need to feel normal causes him to respond heavily to critics on social media, as it gives him a sense of being on the “streets”.



“Sometimes I feel like I want to eat fufu in a chop bar or a public place but I don't get that and that's a huge problem for me.



"So that's why when people get at me on social media, I just go live and just speak to them like I'm on the street,” he said.



Comparing being a celebrity to being trapped in one’s home, Shatta Wale disclosed that he has to travel around and hold meetings at night due to the disruption he may create if he moves around during the day.



“It's not easy to be a star; it's like you've bought a yard, you've built a whole prison yard and you've locked yourself up every time.



"So people need to understand that it's not easy for me. Because in Ghana, I can't drive in the mornings or afternoons, I have to hold all my meetings at night," he revealed.



