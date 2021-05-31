I’m broke sometimes – Medikal speaks about hard times

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper Medikal born Samuel Adu Frimpong has revealed that he does not always have money and that is what real life is all about.



This is contrary to what the world thinks about the rapper who is believed to be very rich and live a luxurious lifestyle



“When I go out to town, I doll out cash most of the times. But sometimes I also go broke and that is the reality people miss. It’s not all the time we have money to give to people because we also go broke sometimes.” He shockingly revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Medikal used the opportunity to advise the youth in Ghana to work hard to ensure that their next meal does not depend on the benevolence of other people.



He believes that if people are dependent on the benevolence of people they may never leave poverty but when they try to work hard, they will leave the level they find themselves currently and be better persons in the future.