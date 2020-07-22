Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: My News GH

I'm apolitical though NPP appointed me as a Youth Ambassador - Wendy Shay declares

Musician, Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records signed artiste, Wendy Shay has stated she was made an ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency by the current government, does not make her a card-bearing member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Upon the assumption of office by the current government, Wendy Shay together with Bullet paid a courtesy call on the President H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo at the Office of the President.



Wendy Shay was also criticized severely for her outfit during a visit by the Youth Employment Agency ambassadors to the former President Kufour. Despite incessant calls to terminate her appointment as an ambassador, the Youth Employment Agency stood by her.



Speaking in an exclusive virtual interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Wendy Shay was asked whether her appointment by the NPP as a youth ambassador indicates certainly that she’s a member of the political party.



“Please no I’m not an NPP member. As for me I will always support any government in power who does what makes the people’s lives better and happier.



“Meaning that whoever comes to office with good policies and have great innovative ideas to bring relief to the people is what I stand for.



“So I won’t say I belong to any of the political parties so far as you’re doing well and it’s manifesting in the lives of the ordinary citizens, I will always say ‘toaso’.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.