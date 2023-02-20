I'm an ally of the LGBTQ community, not a member - Sister Deborah clarifies

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Ghanaian singer and LGBTQ activist, Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby has disclosed that she is not a lesbian although she has been an ally of the queer community for years.



Derby, in an interview with Sika Osei on Lynx TV, lamented how a section of Ghanaians have stood against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people, with others pushing for the criminalization of their activities in Ghana and parts of the African continent.



"How is a queer person supposed to feel because that is how they were born...I am an ally not part of the community...my father who is a pastor hasn't commented on me supporting the queer community. The only thing he commented on was 'Uncle Obama' and I said to him that if a 6-year-old listened to it, they wouldn't think the way he is thinking...he is fine. My Dad is a cool person who understands," she explained.



Derby also set the records straight about her sexuality and announced that she doesn't have feelings for women.



According to the 'Kakalika Love' crooner, rumours of her sexuality heightened after she featured on 'Wo Fie' a song by Angel Maxine which advocated LGBTQ rights.



"Once you are not, you are not. The thing about being gay is not all about sex. People just brand it with sex, it is not like that...I admire women but don't have feelings...I don't have feelings for the same sex," she hammered in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



