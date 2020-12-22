Music of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Daniel Owusu, Contributor

I’m a versatile artist, Ghanaians should expect more from me – Shatana

Shatana, Musician

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Shatana has disclosed that she is the type of musician who is capable of doing anything related to music.



According to her, all the songs she has released when shot to fame are all her intellectual property, adding that she can also write a gospel, RnB, dancehall, or any other genre of music.



Shatana, who recently released a new single titled ‘ Bad’ featuring Stargurl said Ghanaians should expect more from her in the coming days because she is about to drop hit upon hit and it will take every music lover by storm.



She made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with Air Commander of GBC Western radio while speaking about the awards she has won so far, revealing that just as her late brother, Terry Bonchaka was blessed with the gift of singing, so she is.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.