Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

I’m a shy guy - Richie

play videoRichie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment

CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has described himself as shy, saying it is for which reason he is so resident in his shell.



The ‘Frema’ Hitmaker says he prefers to keep to himself and keep busy to ensure he does his job as expected of his numerous fans.



He was speaking to Nana Ama McBrown on the 13th February 2021 edition of the United Showbiz entertainment show on UTV as regards the perceived beef he and his camp have had with the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker, Guru.



Richie who asserted he had no problem with Guru said his doors were always opened for Guru whenever need be.



