‘I’m a proud member of Cheddar’s ‘New Force Movement’ – KK Fosu declares

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as KK Fosu, has reiterated his unflinching support for Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)’s ‘New Force’ Movement.



KK Fosu recently released a song, 'Back to Sender', criticizing Cheddar’s detractors, following the latter's fracas with the government over the cancellation of his rally at the Black Stars square.



However, throwing more light on his fondness for the new political movement, KK Fosu without mincing words said, “I am a New Force Movement member. Takes off his sunglasses I want my face to clearly show while saying this.”



The 'Sudwe' hitmaker further emphasized that all members of the New Force Movement are ‘Freedom fighters’, whereas members of the two main political parties (NPP and NDC), are in for personal interests.



“We are the freedom fighters for Ghana, those in NDC and NPP fight for their pockets,” he stated.



Explaining the inspiration behind his song, KK Fosu said it was meant for individuals who are trying hard to sabotage the operations of the movement, particularly, their leader, Cheddar.



“I am sending fire to any negativity against him, us or anybody who is our enemy. About what happened at the Black Stars Square, maybe they saw him as a threat, maybe they knew if they give him a chance, he will over dem,” he stressed in English mixed with Pijin language.





On January 7, Cheddar, who had for many months masked himself and played on the minds of Ghanaians with his campaign, ‘The New Force’, unveiled himself as the 'messiah' to rebuild Ghana and Africa.Taking the stage at a press conference triggered by government’s last-minute cancellation of his rally dubbed, ‘The Convention 2024’, Nana Kwame Bediako said he was no one to be scared of.The said Convention, scheduled in Accra, had assembled influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi to discuss key challenges confronting the continent's development.EB/NOQ