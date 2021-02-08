Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

I'm a married man now, stay away - Patapaa to ex-girlfriend, Queen Peezy

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa has sent out a word of caution to ex-girlfriend, Queen Peezy to stop texting her.



The message was delivered to Queen Peezy in a WhatsApp voice note after she sent him a text.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gabriella Kotey AKA Queen Peezy disclosed that it was just a text to suggest that they can still be friends though Patapaa is married.



”He sent me a message and a voice note to back off so I did. Patapaa told me he's a married man now and if his wife sees such texts, she will be angry about it. So I've blocked him,” she said.



Patapaa’s message however reads; ”Respect yourself ok. I'm a married man, don't chat me again. I don't like that or I will block your number.”



