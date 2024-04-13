'I'm a man' – Bobrisky admits in court

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial social media personality and cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, admitted to being a man before he was sentenced to prison.



Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine for abusing the Nigerian currency, the Naira.



Before the sentence was pronounced, the Judge asked Bobrisky about his sex, “I am a man,” he quickly replied.



He was then remanded to serve his jail term at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, with the judge ruling that the sentence would commence on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.



Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, who handed down the sentence, stated that it was necessary to deter others from similar acts of abuse and mutilation of the Naira.



Recall that Bobrisky was convicted on April 5 after pleading guilty to a four-count charge of naira abuse brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



The counts included incidents where Bobrisky was accused of tampering with N400,000 at Imax Circle Mall in Jakande, Lekki; N50,000 at Aja Junction in Ikorodu; N20,000 at White Steve Event Hall in Ikeja; and another N20,000 at an event hall in Oniru, Victoria Island, all between 2022 and 2023.