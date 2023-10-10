I'm a chop bar operator, fufu seller - Dr. Osei Kwame Despite declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

A viral video in which Dr. Kwame Osei Despite introduced himself as a chop bar operator and a 'Neat fufu seller is making waves on the internet.



At the traditional wedding ceremony of the daughter of his partner and friend, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kwame Despite made this revelation, thereby stirring laughter among guests.



"I am Osei Kwame Despite. I operate a chop bar because I produce and sell neat fufu”, he clarified further leaving guests laughing their lungs out.



The said development has plunged netizens into laughter as some commended his humility.



Meanwhile, the wedding between Mandy and her fiancé, George Locher was a combination of tradition, fashion, and a display of wealth.



The lovebirds rode in a convoy of luxurious cars suggesting the kind of homes they came from while the event was limited to exclusive invitees.



The newly married themselves rode in a black Rolls Royce, one of the many luxury cars owned by Mandy’s father. After sharing a kiss, the groom moved his bride to the other side of the car and ushered her into the back seat.



