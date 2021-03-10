Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I’m a Christian but I don’t go to church – Fella Makafui explains

Fella Makafui, Actress

Yolo TV star Fella Makafui has once again taking Ghanaians back to her faith issues.



The actress and entrepreneur has revealed that she is a Christian but she doesn’t attend church like the average Ghanaian Christian.



She made the revelations on Okay FM’s late afternoon show monitored by zionfelix.net.



Asked about the church she attends, Fella hesitated but disclosed that she is a Presbyterian.



On why she doesn’t attend church, the wife of AMG rapper Medikal said she believes that aside from going to church, one must have good intentions and a pure heart which she has.



She however assured her fans that she will start attending church soon.